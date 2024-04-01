‘James Bond’ franchise interested in Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney as possible Bond girls

Producers of the James Bond franchise are on the lookout for the next stars. Last week, it was reported that Aaron Taylor Johnson is being considered for the role, with many discussing the rumors and, in the case of former Bond Pierce Brosnan, handing out his stamp of approval. New reports claim that “Euphoria” stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are being considered as romantic foils for Bond.

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is reportedly interested in recruiting some of Hollywood’s leading young actresses to play some of Bond’s iconic femme fatales, reports The Daily Mail.

“Barbara wants the fantasy of Bond to return, where the action is there but the larger-than-life bad guys are in the mix,” said the insider. They also reported that her number one choice for a director is Denis Villeneuve, who recently worked with Zendaya on “Dune: Part 2.” “That is her dream scenario, but since he is very busy, it might be difficult to lock him down,” continued the source. “If he doesn't do the next one, they will keep asking him to direct future instalments.”

More details on the Bond girls

The source continued by sharing that the franchise was looking forward to having a younger Bond, which would result in casting various young stars as his onscreen romances. “Sydney Sweeney has been discussed, but something like that is only determined by schedule, if the casting is right and the director thought it would be right,” said the source. “If they get Denis Villeneuve, who has worked with Zendaya, then she could be in the mix as well.”

Sweeney and Zendaya have had great success in their careers, especially over the past year. Sweeney starred and produced “Anyone but You,” a romantic comedy that unexpectedly became one of the biggest box office hits of last year. In the case of Zendaya, she starred in “Dune: Part 2,” and will be starring in “Challengers” this April 26th.