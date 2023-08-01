Sydney Sweeney pays tribute to Angus Cloud after tragic death: ‘This heartache is real’

Sydney Sweeney is sharing a heartbreaking tribute following the tragic death of Angus Cloud. The two actors became friends on the set of ‘Euphoria’ after first working together on the first season of the show in 2019.

The actress took to Instagram to share some sweet images with Angus, revealing that it is one of the “hardest” moments for her. “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter,” she said about the young star.

© Instagram





“This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same,” she concluded. “This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

The family of the actor released a statement on Monday, July 31, announcing the tragic news to fans of the actor, and explaining that he had been mourning the loss of his father and was struggling with mental health issues.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” his family said. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”