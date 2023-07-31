Angus Cloud, known for his role in ‘Euphoria’ dies at age 25 after ‘battle with mental health’

Angus Cloud, best known for his fan-favorite role in HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ has died at the age of 25. The young actor passed away at his home in Oakland, as revealed by his family to TMZ. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement reads.

The actor was said to be struggling with mental health issues following the loss of his dad. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” his family said. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The family has yet to comment on the actor’s cause of death and has asked his fans to give them privacy during the difficult moment. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” they concluded.

Angus played Fezco from 2019 to 2022 after being discovered by a casting scout on the street, quickly achieving success and becoming one of the most beloved rising stars in Hollywood.

Related Video: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Karol G, Christina Aguilera, and more Loading the player...