Zendaya’s emotional tribute to Angus Cloud following tragic death: ‘Words are not enough’

Zendaya has shared an emotional tribute following the tragic death of her ‘Euphoria’ co-star Angus Cloud. The pair were known to be friends on and off the screen, captivating the audience with their incredible bond, as Rue and Fez.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus,” the actress wrote on Instagram, sharing her appreciation for the young star. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother,” she declared.

Zendaya posted a black and white photo of Angus along with the heartfelt message, admitting that she had been grateful “to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” she added.

The pair were known to have crossed paths before their onscreen friendship on Euphoria, as they both attended the Oakland School for the Arts in California. “We had some of the same friends … but I didn’t really know her,” he said to the Wall Street Journal back in 2019 following the premiere of the popular show.

Alexa Demie also shared her appreciation for Angus after learning about the tragic news on Monday, July 31. The actress posted a broken heart emoji on Instagram Stories just hours after the family of the actor shared their statement.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family shared.