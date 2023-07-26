Sinead O’Connor’s heartbreaking final tweet about her late son Shane

TW: Suicide

Sad news came Wednesday that Sinead O’Connor died at the age of 56. Her family confirmed the news with The Irish Times, requesting privacy, saying her family and friends are devastated. There have been very few details, but a look into her Twitter shared insight into her last days, with her final tweet being about her 17-year-old son Shane who died by suicide on January 7, 2022.



Sinead O’Connor leaves Holles Street Maternity Hospital with Shane on March 13, 2004

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer’s life was full of challenges and hardships. Her world came crashing down when Shane passed away. Her final tweet was on July 17, sharing a photo with her son at 4:44 AM.





Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him pic.twitter.com/aC8BOmLQ9N — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 17, 2023



She shared 10 crying face emojis, writing, “#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022. Been living as undead night creature since.” The heartbreaking post continued, “He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”



O’Connor was always very open about mental health, abuse, and personal struggles. Two weeks after Shane’s death, she had friends and fans worried when Tweeted that she was going to “follow” her son. She later admitted herself to the hospital of her own free will.

O’Connor welcomed Shane into the world when she was married to Donal Lunny. The singer was married four times, welcoming four children, and is survived by 3. The eldest is Jake Reynolds, 36, from her first husband, John Reynolds, who co-produced several of her albums. She had her first child when she was 20, three weeks before the release of her debut album in 1987.

The second eldest is Roisin Waters, 28, from her second husband, journalist John Waters in 1995. Her youngest son is Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio, 17, also known as Shane Bonadio, from her former partner Frank Bonadio.

Rest in peace.