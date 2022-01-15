Sinead O'Connor is hospitalized after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane

Trigger Warning: Suicide

Singer Sinead O'Connor was hospitalized last Thursday, just days after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane. The teenager, from her marriage to artist Donal Lunny, was found dead by suicide on January 7 in Bray, Wicklow, Ireland. Through her Twitter account, the singer-songwriter herself announced that she was on her way to a hospital to be admitted of her own free will.

©Twitter



Shane, 17, took his own life and his remains were found on January 7

After a series of heartbreaking messages in which the 55-year-old communicated her wishes to end her life, O'Connor was taken to a medical center by police.

The tweets that set of the alarm read: “I have decided to follow my son. There is no point in continuing to live without it. Everything I touch I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he is gone. I have destroyed my family. My children don't want to see me. I'm a shitty person. And all of you just think I'm good because I can sing. But I'm not."

“I don't deserve to be alive and everyone who knows me knows they would be better off without me. Sorry for all the damage I've caused." She added that the father of her son would have been upset with her a few days ago. “I have been alone for the last three days. Nobody wants to know about me. I disappointed Shane's dad by tweeting the funeral. I'm sorry Donald. I'm alone. Twitter is for lonely people. Monsters like manage me to be terribly lonely."

©Getty Images



The singer is devastated by the death of her son

O'connor later apologized for the post and wrote, “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I‘m sorry I upset everyone.” “I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay,” she concluded.

The 17-year-old was in an Irish hospital the day before his death on suicide watch. He disappeared in the town of Newbridge, in County Kildare, Ireland, on Thursday, January 6. “Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing???” O’Connor wrote Thursday.

In addition to Shane, Sinead is the mother of three other children: Jake Reynolds, from her relationship with music producer John Reynolds, Roisin Waters, from her relationship with journalist John Waters, and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio, with businessman Frank Bonadio.