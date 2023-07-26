Sinead O’Connor dies at 56 following the loss of her son: Report

Sinead O’Connor has died at age 56. The iconic singer, best known for her rendition of Prince’s hit song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ has reportedly passed away following a successful career, as first published by The Irish Times.

The talented singer released 10 studio albums throughout her career, was recognized for having the number one world single in 1990 at the Billboard Music Awards for her popular rendition, and went on to win a Grammy in 1991 for her album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.

The Dublin singer had a tumultuous life following the death of her 17-year-old son in January 2022. O’Connor, who changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat back in 2018 after converting to Islam, had a difficult time at the time of her son’s death.

The Grammy winner wrote a message on her Twitter account last week July 17, admitting that she continued to grieve the loss of her son. “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” she wrote.

Back in 2021 O’Connor said that her son had “decided to end his earthly struggle” after his body was found in January when he went missing from suicide watch. “I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him,” she said at the time.

