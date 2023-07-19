Lisa Marie Presley’s friends can’t believe a weight-loss surgery contributed to her death

The news of Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death left many of her friends in disbelief and mourning. Recently, it was revealed that the daughter of Elvis Presley passed away due to a bowel obstruction, as stated by the Los Angeles County medical examiner. This obstruction stemmed from adhesions from weight-loss surgery she had undergone years ago.

As informed by PageSix, her friends expressed their shock, as they recall Lisa Marie never being dangerously overweight. A former friend candidly shared, “When did you ever see Lisa look as if she needed bariatric surgery? She was not big at all. I don’t know what kind of doctor would perform this surgery on her.”

Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

While Lisa Marie was known to have minor cosmetic procedures and regular tweaks like Botox and other injectables, her friends were allegedly unaware of her bariatric surgery. According to the publication, in the months leading up to her passing, Lisa Marie chose to live a secluded life, becoming even more reclusive after the tragic loss of her beloved son, Benjamin, in July 2020.

Michael Lockwood, Ben Keough (1992 - 2020) and Lisa Marie Presley attend the World Premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 at Odeon Leicester Square on November 11, 2010 in London, England.

Despite mostly staying away from the public eye, Lisa Marie appeared to promote Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis in 2022. According to Jeffrey Augustine, a former Scientologist and private investigator, she wanted to look her absolute best, which led her to embark on a crash diet, shedding 40 pounds. He also told the publication that financial struggles also played a part, as she hoped the film’s publicity would boost sales related to her father’s legacy.

Jeffrey revealed that Lisa Marie had long-standing weight issues and felt overshadowed by her parents‘ legacies. “It’s well known that she and Priscilla didn’t get along,” Augustine told Page Six. “In fact, I think there was a real animosity there, and Lisa Marie resented living in her shadow as well as Elvis’. Lisa Marie always had issues with her weight.” Still, he admitted, “The fact that she allegedly died from bariatric surgery really caught me by surprise.”

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley’s at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

At the time of her passing, Lisa Marie resided with her ex-husband Danny Keough, the father of her children Benjamin and Riley Keough. Sources shared that she was eager to begin working on a book about grief, inviting other grieving parents into her home for support. Additionally, she was amidst a challenging custody battle over her twin girls, Finley and Harper, with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, which added immense strain to her life.

Despite her struggles, Lisa Marie faced her challenges head-on

According to the report, she actively participated in grief counseling programs, co-led grief groups, and planned to share her experiences through a podcast.

While Lisa Marie had battled opioid addiction in the past, her representatives denied rumors of a relapse. The autopsy report revealed the presence of “therapeutic” levels of oxycodone, buprenorphine—an opioid used for addiction treatment—and the antipsychotic drug quetiapine in her system.

However, the report emphasized that these drugs did not contribute to her passing, and “no evidence of injury or foul play” was found. The “manner of her death was deemed natural.”

As we bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley, let us remember her life, struggles, and unwavering commitment to turning her pain into purpose. May her memory inspire empathy and compassion for those who battle their inner demons while trying to impact the world positively.