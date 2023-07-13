Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough remember Benjamin Keough on the 3rd anniversary of his death

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are sharing some emotional words of remembrance on the third anniversary of Benjamin Keough, sharing a heartbreaking message amid the death of Lisa Marie Presley earlier this year. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27, and rests at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, next to Lisa Marie.

The Emmy-nominated actress shared a sweet sepia-toned photo of her brother and her mom from his childhood. “Missing you both,” Riley wrote, adding a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Priscilla posted an image of a red rose on her Instagram account. “Needless to say, this has been a very solemn day for me,” she confessed.

“The anniversary of the passing of my sweet grandson Ben. Words cannot express how much you are missed ~ Nona,” Priscilla concluded. She recently shared a sweet photo of her family following a legal battle with Riley, which finally came to an end after a settlement was reached.

“Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!!” Priscilla wrote, posing with Riley. She was also spotted celebrating the graduation of her twin granddaughters Harper and Finley. The celebrity family seems to be stronger than ever, with Priscilla previously stating that she hopes “everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together.”

She also shared her excitement for the upcoming film ‘Priscilla’ directed by Sofia Coppola, based on her book. “She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey,” she said about the director and the “interpretation” of her life story.