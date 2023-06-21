Watch trailer for ‘Priscilla,’ a new Elvis Presley story

“Priscilla” is a new take on the always mystifying tale of Elvis Presley. The film is directed by Sofia Coppola and is based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir, “Elvis and Me.”

“Priscilla” is centered on Priscilla herself, and stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as Elvis. The film comes a year after the release of “Elvis,” which was nominated for multiple Golden Globes and Oscars, and featured Olivia DeJonge and Austin Butler in the roles of Priscilla and Elvis.

When describing the film, Coppola called Priscilla a “quintessential glamour icon.” “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland,” she said to Indiewire. “She was going through all of the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world.” Coppola is an expert of young womanhood, with plenty of her films exploring young women coming into terms with their agency, sexualities and identities.

She revealed that she wasn’t scared to tell another Elvis story so closely to 2022’s “Elvis,” since in that film Priscilla has very little screentime.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley married in 1967 and had one child, Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie passed away earlier this year, prompting a legal battle regarding a part of Elvis’ estate. As of a this writing, Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, is the sole trustee of her mother’s estate.

“Priscilla” comes out in theaters this October.

