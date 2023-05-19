Priscilla Presley wanted to be buried next to Elvis but her request was denied: Details

Priscilla Presley requested to be buried next to her soulmate Elvis Presley during the negotiations with granddaughter Riley Keough, following the controversial legal battle that recently came to an end, after both parties reached a settlement and announced to be “happy” with their decision.

And while the settlement has been kept private, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Priscilla wanted to be laid to rest next to her former husband at his Graceland estate. However, her request was denied, in addition to the undisclosed amount of money she requested.

The celebrity couple married in 1967 and finalized their divorce in 1973, after welcoming Lisa Marie Presley in 1968. Elvis died in 1977 and was buried in Memphis, Tennesse, between his grandmother Minnie Mae Presley, and his father Vernon Presley.

The family’s Graceland property is also the place where Lisa Marie and her son Benjamin Keough are buried. The reason behind the denial of her request could have to do with the fact that one of the graves next to Elvis would have to be moved.

Despite the arrangements, Priscilla has revealed that she is ready to move on after the legal battle. “As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together,” She said to ET. “My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together.”

“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” she said to the publication. “We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”