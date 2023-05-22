Priscilla Presley at granddaughter’s graduation: Riley Keough absent after settlement

Priscilla Presley was spotted spending quality time with her family, celebrating the graduation of her twin granddaughters Harper and Finley. Following the resolution of her controversial legal battle with Riley Keough, Priscilla explained that she was ready to move on, and has been seemingly spending more time with her loved ones.

She was photographed leaving the middle school commencement, while the 14-year-old twins walked with their dad Michael Lockwood, who was recently given full custody after the unexpected death of their mom Lisa Marie Presley.

And while the family was reunited over the weekend, Riley was absent during the ceremony. The 33-year-old actress was photographed walking the red carpet at the exclusive 2024 Dior Cruise in Mexico City, with many other celebrities and A-List stars in attendance, including Rachel Zegler, Alicia Keys, Naomi Watts, and more.

2024 Dior Cruise in Mexico City

It was recently reported by Us Weekly, that one of the requests made during the settlement of the legal battle was denied. Priscilla had asked to be buried next to her former husband Elvis Presley at Graceland, in addition to an undisclosed amount of money, however, the petition was not approved.

Despite the negotiations, Priscilla revealed that all “confusion” has been cleared and the family is now “stronger” than ever. “As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together,” She said to ET. “My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together.”