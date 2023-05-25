Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough relationship after ‘stressful’ battle and settlement

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are moving on from the controversy caused by their previous legal battle. The pair are reportedly making their relationship work, after “stressful” times, which resulted in a settlement for both parties.

A close source to the celebrity family revealed to Us Weekly that the actress and her grandmother are “at peace in their relationship after the very stressful ordeal over Lisa Marie’s trust and estate.” Following a series of requests made by Priscilla and Riley, the pair “reached a middle ground that makes them both happy.”

“There was a lot of back and forth,” the insider explained. Priscilla shared a personal statement to ET after the settlement was revealed, and they are expected to appear at a new hearing for approval on August 4, 2023.

She went on to say that they are “stronger than ever” as a family, after reaching an agreement. “We are pleased that we resolved this together,” she said to the publication. “My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together.”

It was also reported that one of the requests made by Priscilla during the settlement included wanting to be buried next to her former husband Elvis Presley at Graceland. However, the request was denied.