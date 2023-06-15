Riley Keough to pay Priscilla Presley to settle family dispute

Riley Keough has agreed to pay Priscilla Presley a significant sum of money to resolve a dispute over the Presley family trust that has been ongoing since the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

©GettyImages



Riley Keough

The New York Times reports that while legal parties had tried to keep the details of their agreement confidential, the files have leaked. Documents show that Keough will be paying her grandmother $1 million to settle the dispute. She has also agreed to pay as much as $400,000 to cover Presley’s legal fees throughout the whole process.

This agreement would result in Keough becoming the sole trustee of her mother’s inheritance. Presley would serve as a “special adviser” to the family trust and would have the right to be buried in the family plot located in Graceland, Elvis Presley’s historic family in Memphis, Tennessee. If the settlement were to be approved, the dispute over the family trust, which began earlier this year following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, would finally conclude.

©GettyImages



Priscilla Presley

Lisa Marie died in January at age 54, and was buried at Graceland. Following her death, a legal battle ensued between Presley and Keough when the former filed papers challenging an amendment that her daughter had made in the year 2016, that removed her and the family’s business manager Barry Siegel as trustees. The amended document designated Lisa Marie’s children, Riley and Benjamin Keough, as the co-trustees. Since Benjamin died in 2020, at 27, Riley is now the sole trustee.

Related Video: Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's friendship: 'We are inseparable' Loading the player...