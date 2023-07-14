Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death and toxicology report revealed

The world has mourned Lisa Marie Presley since she passed away at 54 on January 12th. News that the only child of Elvis Presley had died shocked and confused fans, and there are now answers in regards to how she passed away. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office said on Thursday, she died a natural death as a result of, “a small bowel obstruction.”



©GettyImages



Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley’s at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022

According to an autopsy report released Thursday, Lisa Marie was dealing with severe abdominal pain on January 12. But it wasn’t something new. She had complained of abdominal pain, fevers, vomiting, and nausea for months but did not seek medical attention, according to the report, per The Times.

Lisa Marie was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California, by her ex-husband, who was not named in the report. She was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where she later went into cardiac arrest, and died.

What is a small bowel obstruction?

Small bowel obstruction is a condition where there is a blockage in the small intestine, impeding the passage of food, fluids, and gas. It can be caused by various factors, including adhesions (scar tissue).

According to the report, the obstruction was caused by scar tissue developed after bariatric surgery years ago. The surgical procedure is performed to help individuals, typically with severe obesity, to lose weight by reducing the size of the stomach or altering the digestive system. Juan M. Carrillo, a deputy medical examiner in Los Angeles County, described it as a “known long-term complication of this type of surgery.”



Toxicology report

Although Lisa Marie had a previous history of drug use, the report stated that she was sober “for the past few years.” The autopsy report said toxicology results showed “therapeutic levels of oxycodone” in her blood. Buprenorphine, a medication to treat opioid addiction, was also present but did not contribute to her death.

Lis Maria was prescribed opiates after her surgery, and after an infection, the report stated. She was then prescribed another type of medication, so she can be taken off the opiates. The report noted that she had a “history of overmedicating; she was known to forget she had taken her medications and would take them again.”

Rest in peace.