Pierce Brosnan almost played Batman, but a ‘stupid’ comment cost him the role

Many A-List actors have played the iconic role of Batman, and with some films more successful than others, the fan-favorite 1989 installment directed by Tim Burton, could have been a lot different with Pierce Brosnan as the popular character.

However it was a very unfortunate comment that might have been the reason for him not to get the role at the time. The Hollywood star detailed what happened during a recent interview on ‘The Tonight Show.’

“I went up for Batman way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously, I didn’t get the job,” Brosnan explained to Jimmy Fallon. “I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton.”

He continued, “I said, ‘You know I can’t understand any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers.’ But there you go… the best man got the job,” referring to Michael Keaton, who ended up getting the role of Batman, and went on to reprise it in the 1992 film ‘Batman Returns.’

But it was not so bad for Brosnan, as he was catapulted into stardom after landing the role of James Bond soon after, from 1995 to 2002. And while this was a big part of his life and successful career, the actor was recently asked who should play the part of the 007 agent after Daniel Craig’s departure, to which he responded, “I don’t care.”

“It’ll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be,” he added, “Whoever he be, I wish him well.”