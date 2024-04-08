James Bond: All we know about the new movie

Good news for James Bond fans! A new film is in the works, with studio executives working hard to figure out the franchise’s details, including the stories that will be explored, and the actors that will be cast.

Who will play James Bond?

Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife, the filmmaker Sam Taylor Johnson

First and foremost, no information has been confirmed as of this writing. Over the past couple of weeks, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been linked to the part, marking for a change in Bonds, representing a younger version of the character. Pierce Brosnan, who played Bond for several films, gave his approval of the decision, praising Taylor-Johnson’s work.

Other casting rumors worth discussing

Other exciting casting rumors that have been circulating the Bond franchise include the actresses that producers are interested in. According to the Daily Mail, producers would love to have actresses like Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney involved in the conversation, with them playing new takes on traditional Bond girls.

Producers appear to be interested in some directors

Producers are also interested in Sweeney and Zendaya

Reports also claim that producers are interested in Denis Villenueve directing the new films. Barbara Broccoli, one of the producers of the franchise, was reportedly excited to bring Villenueve into the fold. “That is her dream scenario, but since he is very busy, it might be difficult to lock him down,” said the source. “If he doesn't do the next one, they will keep asking him to direct future instalments.”

Villenueve comes off of directing “Dune 2,” which has been one of the year’s biggest box office hits.