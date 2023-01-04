Who is the next James Bond? Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lucien Laviscount to compete

A new James Bond is coming to the big screen! And two of the hottest Hollywood stars are ready for the iconic 007 role, previously played by Daniel Craig. Many rumors have been circulating following the exit of the ‘Knives Out’ star, however only two actors are reportedly being considered at the moment.

‘Bullet Train’ star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and ‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount are the two front-runners for the new James Bond film, prearing to occupy No. 8 on the list of actors that have had the opportunity to play the legendary British spy.

Previous stars that have portrayed the character include; Sean Connery (1962–1967, 1971, 1983), David Niven (1967), George Lazenby (1969), Roger Moore (1973–1985), Timothy Dalton (1987–1989), Pierce Brosnan (1995–2002), and Daniel Craig (2006–2021).

A close source to Taylor-Johnson revealed to The Sun that the actor met with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, and went through an audition process last year, however nothing has been confirmed so far, despite the screen test going “very well.”

“He is now one of the front-runners,” the source said. “Aaron has impressed bosses so much that he has filmed one of the franchise’s famous gun barrel teaser scenes, something all the actors do.”

“That move takes him a step closer to signing a deal,” the source added. “Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalog of action films.”