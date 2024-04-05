Meet Sam Taylor-Johnson, the wife of the new James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is rumored to be the new James Bond. The opportunity is the role of a lifetime, and a dream come true for many actors. While the franchise’s producers and executives have yet to confirm the news, the rumors have sparked some interest in Aaron and his life, including his wife, the filmmaker Sam Taylor Johnson.

Sam Taylor Johnson is a filmmaker

Sam is a filmmaker, having directed films, music videos, and TV for decades. Some of her work includes “50 Shades of Grey,” music videos for Elton John and REM, and more. She’s currently working on “Back to Black,” the Amy Winehouse biopic.

The couple has had to address their age gap

Sam and Aaron met on the set of “Nowhere Boy,” which she directed and he starred in. Sam was 42 and Aaron was 19 years old. The two began dating shortly after and later married despite their 23 year difference.

Aaron has addressed the criticism from people in previous interviews. "What you gotta realize... is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13," he said to Rolling Stone UK. “You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me."

They share two kids

Aaron and Sam married in 2012. "And a year to the minute after we met, exactly one year to the minute, I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me," he said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

The two share two daughters, Wylda Rae, and Romy Hero.