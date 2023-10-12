Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
A person’s first car can range from a barely running family hand-me-down to an expensive luxury vehicle. While some people can go their entire life without a fancy car, celebrities are usually riding in style once they’ve achieved fame and fortune. One thing for sure is a person’s first car is special, and a new study by car subscription provider FINN found out which celebrities had the most modest first cars. Check out the 8 stars who made the list.
Lourdes Leon, Jenna Ortega, Rosalia and more celebs stun at Paris Fashion Week
Antonela Roccuzzo: all the stunning jewelry she wore during her Mexico City appearance
Jeff Bezos ranks 2nd for the most expensive celebrity yacht: See the top 7
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!