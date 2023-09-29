Jeff Bezos’ $500 billion superyacht was making headling all summer and became a special place for Bezos and his fiance, Lauren Sanchez,. The colossal 417-foot Y721 sailing yacht, named the Koru, is known as the largest sailing yacht worldwide. The vessel features a spacious pool on its deck, accommodations for up to 18 guests and 40 crew members, and draws inspiration from Māori art, symbolizing strength, new life, and peace, per Ritzy Charters.

While Bezos hold the title for the biggest yacht, a recent analysis, conducted by Yacht Charter experts Ritzy Charters, found that billionaire media magnate David Geffen is the owner of the most extravagant celebrity yacht, reportedly valued at $590 million. Named The Rising Sun, previously owned by Larry Ellison before Geffen acquired it in 2010, it boasts a length of 138 meters houses an impressive 82 rooms, and can comfortably accommodate 18 guests and 55 crew members, complete with a basketball court, wine cellar, and a lavish cinema.

©GettyImages



David Geffen’s yacht Rising Sun

But the billionaires are the only stars with big expensive boats, check out the next 5 celebrities that follow Bezos and Charters according to Ritzy Charters’ experts.