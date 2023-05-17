Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez bask in the Mallorcan sun on his new $500 million superyacht

It's still Spring but Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are already having a hot couple summer. After spending time in Miami for the F1 Grand Prix, they were spotted aboard his new superyacht in Majorca, Spain.

The billionaire and Emmy Award winning host were all smiles aboard his new toy. According to TMZ, the new 417-ft long, three-mast vessel named the “Koru” would cost around $500 million. The name Koru has a Maori origin that refers to new beginnings.

The couple was spotted on the deck of the boat, taking in the views of each other and the ocean. Bezos wore blue swim trunks while Sanchez rocked a tiny pink bikini.



The superyacht had a brief controversy involving a bridge in the Netherlends, but upon completion is the world's largest sailing yacht. It left from the Netherlands to Gibraltar on April, 6, arriving in Mallorca, April 12, per Boat International.



But the wait has been well worth it, as they were finally able to launch their yacht with a tour around the famous Spanish island, before stopping in a small bay. According to TMZ, the couple did not step foot outside the ship. Which isn’t too surprising considering the amenities it probably has.



Lauren on her relationship with Jeff

In January of this year, Sanchez spoke to The Wall Street Journal for the first time about her relationship with the billionaire. Jeff “is very funny. He makes me laugh all the time,” she said. “That laugh makes me laugh. When I first heard his laugh from him, I was like, Wow! What's that?' Now I love it,” she admitted.

“He is so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he is the most loving human being I know,” she added.