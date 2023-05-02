Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos party with Oprah, Kris Jenner, and more

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos enjoyed a night out alongside some of the most notorious A-listers in the country. The couple was photographed attending a party in Beverly Hills, with a guest list that included Oprah Winfrey, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler, Chris Pine, and more.

©GrosbyGroup



Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Bezos and Sanchez attended the event in elegant clothes, with Bezos dressed in full black and Sanchez wearing a white dress with some golden details. She rounded out the look with some platform heels and a red purse.

The event was private and was held before The Milken Institute Conference, a gathering that hosts some of the leading industry leaders from all over the world to discuss topics that’ll shape the future.

©GrosbyGroup



Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

The pair was joined by various celebrities, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King,Kris Jenner, and more.

A couple of weeks ago, Bezos and Sanchez were spotted having a great time at Coachella, where they were photographed talking with Kris Jenner. Sanchez wore a white tank top and a glittery skirt, while Bezos wore jeans and a colorful shirt with butterflies.

Per the Daily Mail, the pair had security escort them to the VIP section, where they watched Bad Bunny’s performance. Footage from the concert showed the couple dancing behind Kris and Kendall Jenner, the latter whom is rumored to be dating Bad Bunny.