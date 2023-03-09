Lauren Sanchez shows off her press-on nails while flying a helicopter

Lauren Sanchez makes sure she looks good when flying her helicopter. The Emmy award-winning journalist loves to take to the sky, and she recently shared some photos inside the flying machine.

©Lauren Sanchez





On Tuesday, she shared a selfie wearing on-brand aviator sunglasses and a red zip-up hoodie. She wore two delicate gold necklaces including a heart-shaped diamond pendant.

The pilot, who recently interviewed Jose Andres, shared another photo while holding the cyclic stick. Her nails looked pretty with a polka dot design which she revealed were press-on nails.

She wore black denim jeans and all-white sneakers that looked fresh out of the box.



©Lauren Sanchez





Sanchez and her billionaire boyfriend Jeff Bezos, both share the same interest in flight. Except Bezos prefers rockets. Sanchez learned how to fly planes in 2011, and she earned her helicopter pilot’s license in June 2016 before founding her aerial film and production company Black Ops Aviation.

She told THR, “I want to be in a helicopter all the time,” per People. “Life can be so chaotic with so much going on. Lift off and you’re in an energy space that no one else is in. It’s calming. When I’m up there, I’m completely satisfied. I’m like, ‘This is where I need to be.’”

After she took to the sky, Sanchez was one of many stars celebrating International Women’s Day. She shared a video honoring the women she’s met at the Bezos Earth Fund that inspire her every day like scientists, leaders, and activists. “Women are the heart of climate action,” she says in the clip.



“I am constantly in awe of the remarkable women who are leading the way toward a more sustainable future. It’s an honor to work alongside the inspiring women at @BezosEarthFund, and I am proud to continue collaborating with them on our shared mission,” the former host wrote in the caption.