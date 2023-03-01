Lauren Sanchez interviews Jose Andres on his humanitarian work

One year ago, Chef Jose Andres was one of the recipients of the Bezos Award for Courage and Civility. This grant gave him $100 million to pursue his humanitarian work, which centers on providing food for people in need. Lauren Sanchez shared a sneak peek of an interview she conducted, exploring what the chef has done with the grant money and how it’s been used to make the world a better place.

The clip shows a small part of a conversation between Jose Andres and Sanchez. “I do believe we have a chance to do a lot of good,” he says. “To fight the health issues, obesity, hunger, to flight climate change, to make sure nobody’s poor, to make sure that nobody’s hungry, to make sure that everybody thrives.” At the end of the clip, Sanchez is visibly excited and gets up from her seat to hug him. “Oh my Gosh,” she says. “You’re amazing.”

Sanchez wrote a caption sharing the news and her work with her followers. “A quick behind-the-scenes clip from my interview with @chefjoseandres, where we connected a year after he received the Bezos Award for Courage & Civility,” she wrote. “I’m so excited to sit down with him and @vanjones68 at the Stanford Philanthropy Innovation Summit this week and hear them talk about the important work they’ve been doing!”

Sanchez also shared a behind-the-scenes look at her interview with Van Jones, another recipient of the Bezos Award. Jones is a news and politics specialist who founded Dream.org, a nonprofit that addresses mass incarceration, climate change, and poverty.

“Getting excited for the Stanford Philanthropy Innovation Summit this week! Here’s a BTS clip from the last time I interviewed @vanjones68, a year after receiving The Bezos Award for Courage & Civility. I’m so looking forward to catching up with him and @chefjoseandres!” she captioned the post.