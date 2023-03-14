Salma Hayek enjoys chicken in her stunning sequined Oscars gown

Salma Hayek doesn’t need a fork and knife to enjoy a chicken thigh! On Sunday, the Mexican icon was one of many stars enjoying the Oscars, arriving on the red carpet with her red daughter Valentina Paloma Pinaul. When the award show ended, the mother-daughter duo attended the Vanity Fair After Party, but Hayek had a chicken break along the way. “Happy to keep the glamour going, but first things first,” she captioned a hilarious video on Instagram.



The Puss in Boots: The Last Life star wore a different dress for the after-party, and since the zipper is down on her dress, it looks like the chicken snack was in the middle of an outfit change. “Expectation vs. reality,” the person recording her says in the video. It got the attention of her Desperado costar Antonio Banderas who left crying laughing emojis. Fans loved seeing the video calling her “real” and “perfect.”



Hayek, who recently fed raccoons pizza, and Valentina turned heads at the 95th Academy Awards and after party. They wore matching red dresses for the awards, with Valentina wearing her mom’s vintage Isaac Mizrahi gown she first wore in 1997.



They both changed for the after party, with Hayek wearing a silver sequin fringed gown by Gucci. The floor-length gown had a high slit and looked amazing! The 15-year-old looked like bubble gum in a gorgeous ruffled chiffon gown with a pleated train.



When they left the party Hayek made sure she wasn’t going to be hungry at home because she was photographed leaving the party with a burger pa to go.