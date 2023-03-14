Tom Cruise reportedly skipped the Oscars to avoid running into Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise was notoriously absent from the Academy Awards. The actor, who starred and produced “Top Gun: Maverick,” has had a big year, earning six nominations for his film. According to a news report, he reportedly skipped out on the event to avoid a run in with his ex wife Nicole Kidman.

©GettyImages



Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the 72nd Annual Academy Awards

The Daily Mail reported that Cruise wanted to avoid an awkward run in with his ex at all costs. “Tom was not there because she was there, and he did not want a run-in,” said a source. Cruise and Kidman were together for almost 11 years, and have been apart for over two decades. They had two adopted kids, Isabella and Connor Cruise.

Despite the inflammatory rumors, sources close to Cruise said that he didn’t attend the Oscars due to scheduling conflicts and that the decision not to attend was “not personal.”

Cruise and Kidman’s split was shocking for many, intriguing many journalists and fans. Since, the pair have been private about their split. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2013, Cruise spoke about their divorce. “She knows why, and I know why, [we divorced],” he said. “She’s the mother of my children, and I wish her well. And I think that you just move on. And I don’t say that lightly. I don’t say that with anything.”

©GettyImages



Nicole Kidman at the 95th Annual Academy Awards

“Things happen in life, and you do everything you can, and in every possible way, and there’s a point at which you just sometimes have to face the brutal reality,” he concluded.

Since their split, Cruise married Katie Holmes with whom had Suri Cruise. The pair split in 2012. In the case of Kidman, she’s been married for 16 years to Keith Urban, with the two having two daughters, Sunday Rose, and Faith Margaret.