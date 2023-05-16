Kendall Jenner turns up the heat in micro bikini during tropical getaway

Kendall Jenner was having a lot of fun during her recent tropical vacation. The supermodel was all smiles having a relaxing time under the sun, wearing a knitted micro bikini and working on her tan.

Online users were wondering if Kendall was on vacation with her new boyfriend Bad Bunny, as the model was previously spotted in one of his Instagram Stories in Puerto Rico. Both stars have been photographed going on romantic outings before, however, they have yet to make it official on social media.

Apart from the chic knitted micro bikini, which seems to be one of the trends this summer, Kendall also wore a classic black bikini, accessorizing the look with a red cap, while promoting her Tequila brand and posing with the ocean as her backdrop.

The model has some favorite styles when it comes to her swimsuit wardrobe. She recently showed off her incredible figure in a different high-waist neon bikini and posted a series of photos in a 2-piece floral bikini. “Honestly… you are just perfect,” Khloé Kardashian commented, while Kylie Jenner wrote, “the cutest!!!!!!”

Kendall and Bad Bunny had all eyes on them at a recent Lakers game. The couple seated next to each other and seemed to be having a lot of fun. The pair even wore matching boots and went viral after a clip of them having a conversation was posted on Twitter.