Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner rocked matching shoes at the Lakers game

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny wore matching shoes while attending their first basketball game together. The model and the Puerto Rican global sensation looked all smiles sitting together courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers’ home playoff game against the Golden State Warriors on May 12.

Although the pair haven’t confirmed the romance rumors, their outfits seemed perfectly coordinated during their night out at Crypto.com Arena.

Kendall rocked a basic white cropped tank top with a camel micro mini skirt. The reality tv personality completed the look with snakeskin calf-high boots, while Bad Bunny also sported snakeskin boots, a white collared shirt, and a black leather jacket.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The interpreter of “El Apagón” and Kendall were first linked over two months ago and have been seen together or near each other on several occasions, including the 2023 Met gala. Most recently, they enjoyed a mini vacation in Puerto Rico.

Although Bad Bunny hasn’t posted any photos and whipped out his Instagram account, Kendall published a carousel of herself posing in a tiny bikini at the beach.

A close source to the couple told People that “it was a slow start” in their romance, “but they spend almost every day together now.”

“He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now,” the insider said. “Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”