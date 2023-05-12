The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings©GettyImages
Bad Bunny takes Kendall Jenner to Puerto Rico

This rumored romance’s flames are still burning as the pair were captured enjoying Puerto Rico’s paradisiacal beaches

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are not Instagram or red carpet official –yet— but this rumored romance’s flames are still burning as the pair were captured enjoying Puerto Rico’s paradisiacal beaches.

The Latino superstar and the model were hanging out with friends and drinking from Jenner’s tequila.

The interpreter of “El Apagón” and Kendall were first linked over two months ago and have been seen together or near each other on several occasions, including the 2023 Met gala.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings©GettyImages
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Although Bad Bunny hasn’t posted any photos and whipped out his Instagram account, Kendall published a carousel of herself posing in a tiny bikini at the beach.

Immediately, Jenner’s comments section got flooded with messages from Bad Bunny’s stans, who began speculating which “VIP” treatment Kendall was getting. “El sol de PR calienta ma que el de Phoenix,” a person wrote referencing Bad Bunny’s track, which people believe is a musical jab at Jenner’s ex. “Wonder who took u these photos 🤔,” another asked.

A close source to the couple told People that “it was a slow start” in their romance, “but they spend almost every day together now.”

“He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now,” the insider said. “Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”

