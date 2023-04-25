Bad Bunny invites WWE fighter to a brawl in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny is one of the world’s biggest WWE fans. He’s been getting more and more involved with the sport and is making a tremendous effort in bringing it to Puerto Rico. Last night, Bad Bunny invited WWE fighter Damian Priest to a Puerto Rican street fight.

The clip was shared by the program “El gordo y la flaca,” which shows Bad Bunny inviting Priest to a street brawl in his home town. “I invite you to my home in Puerto Rico,” he said in Spanish. As the two fought, Bad Bunny attacked Priest with a kendo stick.

The upcoming fight will serve as Bad Bunny’s first WWE singles match, and will take place in San Juan, something that Bad Bunny has been working hard to accomplish.

In March, the WWE announced that the WWE Backlash would take place in Puerto Rico, in May 6th, with Bad Bunny being a large part of why the event was taking place. This marks the first big pay-per-view event from the WWE hosted in Puerto Rico since 2005.

“In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo. Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won’t miss it,” said Bad Bunny at the time of the announcement.

Bad Bunny has long been a fan of WWE, naming songs after famous wrestlers and stars. He debuted with the WWE in the year 2021, achieving one of his life long dreams and performing in The Royal Rumble. “Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” said Bad Bunny of his performance to Billboard. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

Bad Bunny will host WWE Backlash on May 6th and will likely be featured on some of the evening’s fights. Fans of the sport believe Bad Bunny could team up with Rey Mysterio and face off Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest in a tag team match.