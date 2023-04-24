Bad Bunny apologizes to Harry Styles at second Coachella concert

Bad Bunny is making sure the world knows there’s no beef between him and Harry Styles. On his second Coachella concert, Bad Bunny showed a graphic on one of his stage screens, apologizing for a tweet that had been displayed on his first Coachella concert.

Bad Bunny displays apology to Harry Styles during his second Coachella set after a shady tweet was displayed last week:



“Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3” pic.twitter.com/qRDCjxVhqc — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 22, 2023

“Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3,” read Bad Bunny’s message. The apology came after Bad Bunny’s first concert, where a tweet appeared to throw shade at Styles, reading, “Goodnight, Benito could do ‘As It Was’ but Harry could never do ‘El Apagon.’” The message was displayed on his performance of “El Apagon,” where various images and tweets about Puerto Rico and Bad Bunny were displayed on the concert’s screens.

Fans took the message as evidence of a rift between Harry Styles and Bad Bunny. Days later, Rolling Stone reported that Sturdy.co, the company that had made the graphics, issued out an apology, making it clear that message hadn’t been approved by Bad Bunny. “Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer. The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday’s performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico,” read the company’s statement.

Bad Bunny at Coachella Weekend 2

Bad Bunny’s Coachella performances made him the first all-Spanish act to headline the show. Over the course of two weeks, Bad Bunny was joined onstage by various artists, including Jhay Cortez, Arcangel, Jowell & Randy, Grupo Frontera,Jose Feliciano and Post Malone. Prior to his second concert, he appeared onstage alongside Gorillaz, performing their song “Tormenta.”