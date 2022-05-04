Post Malone and his mystery girlfriend are expecting their first child

Post Malone, born A﻿ustin Richard Post is going to be a father! News broke Tuesday that the singer and his girlfriend, who has remained out of the spotlight will soon become parents. The exciting news comes ahead of the release of his next album Twelve Carat Toothache.



Malone confirmed the news with multiple outlets telling TMZ, he’s the happiest he has ever been. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he told the outlet.

The soon-to-be dad also shared his plans to “take care of his body.” “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” he continued. Insiders close to the “Circles” singer and his girlfriend celebrated the fetus over the weekend with family and friends at a private party in Southern California.



Post and his mystery girlfriend have reportedly been happy privately building their relationship. Malone is known for liking his privacy and moved out of his posh Beverly Hills mansion to Utah a few years ago. He told Variety in 2019, “Being in Utah and being away from the grind and from everybody else, and it’s just me with my video games and a cold one—that feels good to me.”

The news was a bit surprising for the singer’s fans. Thousands are currently sharing their excitement (and disappointment) on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions below.

WELP.



I guess none of us are marrying Post Malone now huh? Congrats on the baby tho! pic.twitter.com/7h7A43DcsX — 📷𝕊𝕪𝕟Δ𝕖𝕤𝕥Δ𝕥𝕚𝕔 🏳️‍🌈✊🏾 (@synaestatic) May 4, 2022

@PostMalone you broke a lot of hearts today ❤️‍🩹 your fans wish you nothing but happiness. Here’s to a future healthy happy baby, mom and dad 🍻 we love you 💛 — courtney Rowe (@courtne82328121) May 4, 2022