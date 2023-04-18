Is Bad Bunny beefing with Harry Styles?

Bad Bunny’s Coachella performance was a historic moment for the performer and for Latinos all over the world. It also drew the ire of thousands of Harry Styles fans who were upset after a tweet was displayed on the massive concert screens.

As Bad Bunny performed his Puerto Rican anthem “El Apagón,” the screen behind him showed various images, including a screenshot of a Tweet that read “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon.”

While Bad Bunny has declined to comment on the tweet, Sturdy.co, the company that made the visuals for the concert, shared a message, claiming that Bad Bunny had not approved of the text of the tweet. The statement explained that Bad Bunny and his team had requested visuals to celebrate Puerto Rico and Bad Bunny’s artistry.

“Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer. The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday’s performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico.”

“goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon” pic.twitter.com/JRh4lvixqF — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

Fans on social media took the tweet as confirmation of various theories. Many claimed that Bad Bunny was beefing with Harry Styles, or that he was resentful of the fact that Syles won best album of the year at this year’s Grammys, beating out Adele, Beyonce, and Bad Bunny himself.