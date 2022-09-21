2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Billboard Latin Music Awards

José Feliciano will be the first artist to win the Billboard Legend Award

Feliciano will be honored at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will be hosted on September 29th.

By Maria Loreto -New York

The Billboard Latin Music Awards are right around the corner, and with it, one of the most awaited nights in music. The show, which will be hosted in Miami and will air on Telemundo this September 29th, will be handing out its first Billboard Legend Award. This year, they’ll honor Puerto Rican and Christmas icon José Feliciano.

RELATED:

Billboard Latin Music Awards: The most iconic outfits over the years

2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Bad Bunny, Karol G, Marc Anthony among the finalists - see full list

An Evening With José Feliciano At The Grammy Museum©GettyImages
Feliciano performing at the Grammy Museum.

The Billboard Legend Award honors artists with a “career and personality that are larger than life,” per the awards official statement. “A person whose contribution to music makes them a household name and who maintains a career that has withstood the test of time.”

José Feliciano is an icon of music. He is one of the first Latin artists to make the crossover to the United States, with his cover of “Feliz Navidad” remaining a classic since its release in the ‘70s. Born in Puerto Rico and grown in New York, Feliciano is one of the world’s most famous bilingual figures and has been a recipient of all sorts of awards throughout his lengthy career. He’s performed alongside Frank Sinatra, James Taylor, Paul Simon and more.

The same evening where he’ll receive his Billboard Award will also be the premiere of his documentary, “Jose Feliciano: Behind this Guitar,” which wil air on Peacock.

Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour - Oakland, CA©GettyImages
Bad Bunny at his concert in Oakland, California.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards honor the most popular records, songs and artists in Latin music per the Billboard charts. This year, the show is jampacked with amazing talent, with the lists of nominees including Bad Bunny, Marc Anthony, Rosalía, Karol G, and more.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more