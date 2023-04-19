Kendall Jenner’s ex thinks Bad Bunny is not ‘her type’

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have set the internet on fire after a video of the two showed them dancing and having a good time in Coachell together. Still, Jenner’s ex Devin Booker doesn’t think the relationship between the two is “serious.”

A source close to Booker spoke to US Weekly, claiming that he isn’t happy with Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship. “Devin doesn’t believe for one minute that Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship is that serious,” said the source. “He doesn’t think he’s her type and finds it difficult to believe there’s any longevity there between them.”

The source goes further, adding that Booker “is not completely over” Jenner. “They dated for a long time and he still cares about her. He’s not actively trying to get back with her but isn’t exactly opposed to the idea either.”

Jenner and Booker dated on and off from 2020 to 2022. Sources close to the pair said that the split was “amicable” and that the two wanted to focus on themselves as they spent some time apart.

While Bad Bunny and Jenner have yet to confirm their relationship, multiple outings and their behavior together at Coachella suggests that they enjoy spending time with each other. Adding more fuel to the fire is one of Bad Bunny’s most recent songs, which talks about Scorpio women (Jenner’s astrological sign) and name checks Booker’s Basketball team.