Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez enjoy the F1 Miami Grand Prix festivities

Florida was filled with celebrities over the weekend for the annual F1 Miami Grand Prix event. The race also came with parties. On Saturday night billionaire Jeff Bezos and his boo Lauren Sanchez were spotted arriving at F1 Carbone on the Beach Party in Miami.



The Carbone Beach event is popular for celebrity sightings amid F1. The couple was all smiles arriving at the event wearing colorful looks. The former Amazon CEO wore a red pop shirt, black pants, and black sneakers, while Sanchez rocked a forest-inspired dress and heels. They were well protected withe security.

The Formula One Grand Prix takes place at Miami International Autodrome. This year’s event was exciting with stars like Shakira and Tom Cruise crossing paths.

Sanchez and Bezos were also photographed walking in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix.



Other stars at the event included Nick Jonas, Ludacris, Serena Williams, LL Cool J, DJ Khaled, J Balvin, Paul Wesley, Michelle Rodriguez, Will.I.am, Becky G, and more, per TMZ.

Bezos, 59, and Sanchez, 53 have been enjoying their time together as a couple. They are known for being photographed at the most exclusive restaurants. A few weeks before F1 they attended the Coachella music festival.

Sanchez told WSJ, “We love to be together, and we love to work together,” said Sánchez. “We fly together. We work out together. We’re together all the time.”