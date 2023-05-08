Meghan Markle spotted on a hike with her friends after King Charles III’s coronation

Meghan Markle was taking some time to herself over the weekend, following King Charles III’s coronation. The Duchess of Sussex did not attend the highly anticipated event and instead stayed in California, where she was photographed during a recent outing.

The former actress was seen going on a 40-minute hike just outside her home. Meghan was accompanied by her two close friends, Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak, while Prince Harry was in the UK during the coronation ceremony.

Meghan sported a casual-chic outfit, which consisted of a black top, black leggings, brown hiking shoes, and a green jacket. She completed the look with large aviator sunglasses, a Panama hat, a scarf, and minimal jewelry.

“There was no way Meghan was going to miss her son’s birthday,” a close source to the couple revealed to PageSix, as it was rumored that she skipped the event to celebrate Archie’s birthday.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie said that another reason for Meghan not to fly to the UK was because she wanted to “protect her peace.” The biographer went on to say that Meghan, “is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story.”

“It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been different,” Scobie concluded during an interview on ‘This Morning.”