Formula 1 Fernando Alonso reacts to Taylor Swift dating rumors

Taylor Swift has recently announced her break up with her long term partner, Joe Alwyn. As always, the media is speculating on her romantic life, and has linked her with Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso. The Spanish driver poked fun at the rumors in a new TikTok.

©GettyImages



Taylor Swift in her Eras Tour

The video shows Alonso sitting down on a yellow chair as Taylor Swift’s “Karma” plays in the background. He looks at the camera and winks. “Race week era,” he captioned the post, throwing another Taylor Swift reference, since she’s currently performing shows of her “Eras” tour.

Viewers dropped numerous comments, praising Alonson’s trolling, with some considering the video a “soft launch” of his relationship with Swift. “NO HE DID NOT,” wrote a follower. “We call this a soft launch,” wrote someone else.

Rumors of Swift and Alonso began circulating earlier this month. The celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, which previously broke the news of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s alleged romance, shared an anonymous email that read, “A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso.”“According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho, since they are both recently single.“

Previous celebrity couples rumors shared by Deux Moi include Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon, which were denied by both celebrities, and Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. The latter couple appears to be dating, even if the relationship isn’t all that serious. “Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” said an insider to Entertainment Tonight.