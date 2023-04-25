Is Taylor Swift dating Fernando Alonso?: This is what we know so far

It seems Fernando Alonso knows all about the dating rumors. The Spanish F1 driver responded to online speculations with a TikTok video featuring Taylor Swift’s song ‘Karma’ with the caption, “Race week era.”

In the video, Fernando can be seen checking his phone before winking at the camera. The caption references Taylor’s ‘Eras Tour,’ which made fans go crazy and caused even more questions about their rumored romance.

The driver had also referenced another hit song from the musician when he commented ‘Feeling 33.’ And while he seems to be a big fan of the singer, the two stars have yet to confirm or deny the rumors.

First published by gossip account DeuxMoi, an anonymous tip stated that “A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso,” adding that “according to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single.”

This is not the first time DeuxMoi shares rumors about celebrity couples, however, the site has been wrong before. It was previously reported that Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady were romantically linked following the announcement of her divorce, but the pair quickly denied the rumor.

DeuxMoi seemed to have accurate sources when it came to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating, as the actor’s car was recently spotted outside of the reality star’s mansion in Los Angeles.

An insider even revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the relationship is not “serious,” but “new and exciting,” and “Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”