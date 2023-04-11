Nick Cannon wants to have 13th baby with Taylor Swift: ‘She’s kinda like me’

It seems Nick Cannon is up-to-date with the recent news aboutTaylor Swift and her recent breakup with Joe Alwyn. The 42-year-old TV host, who is known to have 12 children, has shared his thoughts about the 33-year-old singer, revealing that he thinks she would be an “amazing” mother for his 13th child.

During a recent interview on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ Nick talked about the possibility of having another child, and if he had been thinking about expanding his family. He was also asked if he would consider Taylor as a potential mother.

Nick says he would not think twice about it, as he thinks they are very similar and have shared experiences in the public eye. “Absolutely, I’m in,” he said. “Let’s go. That’s the one. I’m all in. First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. And what I do love about Taylor Swift is the fact that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music since a young girl. And she’s kinda like me.”

“Me and Taylor’s numbers is very similar, where we’re talking about being in these streets,” he continued. “So I think she would relate to me very well, based off of like, you’ve dated a lot of people in the public eye. So have I. So we probably would really understand each other.”

The interviewer went on to say that it would be a “fantastic” idea. “I think that would be amazing,” Nick added. “You know my Spidey senses was tingling.” However, the internet seems to think differently as the TV personality quickly went viral following the interview, with the words “STAY AWAY FROM HER” trending all over social media.