Was Taylor Swift married to Joe Alwyn?

News came Saturday that Taylor Swift is a single woman again after breaking up with Joe Alwyn. Entertainment Tonight made the report Saturday, noting it was amicable, and happened a few weeks ago. The Swifties reacted swiftly, with some speculation that they were already married.



Swift has been on her Eras Tour since March 17, and fans noticed Alwyn was nowhere to be seen. A source told ET the split was the reason why.



Then, rumors started swirling that they were actually married. But a source cleared the air on Page Six, saying that it is “fully not true.”

The outlet also noted that she has not dated anyone since the split. An anonymous source told the popular Deuxmoi celebrity gossip page that she was seeing someone “older.” Page Six’s insider says she is “100% single.”



As for the amicable split, a source told PEOPLE they just weren’t the right fit and it was largely caused by “differences in their personalities.”



The former couple dated for nearly 6 years, keeping their relationship relatively private. As noted by Page Six, there was speculation that they got engaged in 2020 after she wore what looked like an engagement ring in her documentary Miss Americana. It was never confirmed.



#TopoftheHour Taylor Swift's new Netflix documentary Miss Americana is now streaming, and not only does she talk about her relationship with Joe Alwyn, she...is low-key wearing an engagement ring?

It’s speculated they started dating a few months after they first met at the 2016 Met Gala, going public in 2017. Before Alwyn, she was linked to Calvin Harris from February 2015 to May 2016, per Cosmopolitan.

Before the famous DJ, she was linked to Harry Styles from November 2012 to January 13, Connor Kennedy from July 2012 to January 2013, Jake Gyllenhaal from October 2010 to January 2011, John Mayer from December 2009- to February 2010, and Taylor Lautner 2009. Her first loves were Joe Jonas in 2008, and Lucas Till in 2009.