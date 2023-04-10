Lauren Sanchez looks stunning in silk dress during recent outing with Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez coordinated their looks during their recent outing in Los Angeles. The couple wore all-black ensembles during their romantic date at the Italian restaurant Madeo, located in West Hollywood, California.

And while the pair looked very chic and sophisticated for their night out, it was Lauren who stole the attention by wearing a black slip dress, showing off her figure, and walking hand-in-hand with the Billionaire.

The TV host paired the dress with a pair of black stilettos and accessorized the look with a red purse and minimal jewelry. Lauren wore her signature brunette hair loose and was spotted with her 22-year-old son Nikko, who joined the couple for dinner.

The businessman also looked stylish wearing a leather jacket, black jeans, and black Chelsea boots. The pair were seen exiting the restaurant and getting into their car.

The celebrity couple is always showing their style, most recently at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party. Lauren and Jeff walked the red carpet at the exclusive event, posing for the cameras and looking elegant in black.

The billionaire was photographed wearing a traditional black suit with a white button-up and a black bow tie, while the journalist wore a shimmery black gown with a revealing skirt. Lauren’s gown was long and black, showing off a translucent floor-length skirt with black vertical and horizontal stripes.