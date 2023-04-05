Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon respond to rumors about new romantic relationship

It seems rumors about a new potential Hollywood romance involving Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon are completely false, despite online users sharing their excitement for their apparent relationship. Representatives for the actress and the athlete have now revealed that they are in fact not together, and they have never met in person.

Rumors of the romance started when Reese announced her split from husband Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage, causing many reactions online. An anonymous source went on to share some false information to an Instagram gossip account, known for posting tips about celebrities.

The source sent details about the type of relationship Reese and Tom had, before it was confirmed to be untrue. “Epic and unexpected celeb couple,” the source said using the email address “legallyblonde@patriotsbuccaneers.com.”

“A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced,” the source concluded. “If tom brady is dating reese witherspoon, I would die. love that matchup,” one person wrote after the post went viral, while someone else commented, “I can’t explain why but Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady somehow make sense to me?”

This is not the first time rumors are posted online following Tom and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce. As the supermodel also denied speculations regarding an apparent romantic relationship with one of Tom’s friends. “They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money – it’s ridiculous,” she said to Vanity Fair. “Who benefits from this? Why would somebody plant something like this? There’s only one reason. They want to make me look like something I’m not.”