Reese Witherspoon announces her divorce from Jim Toth days before their 12 year anniversary

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have made the “difficult decision” to divorce. The Oscar award-winning actress shared the news with her 29.2 million followers on Instagram with a joint statement. “We have some personal news to share…” The post began.



Witherspoon and Toth were just days away from celebrating their anniversary on Sunday. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,“ they said in the statement.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”



The parents share a 10-year-old son Tennessee James. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” Witherspoon, is a mother of three, sharing daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

They went on to ask for privacy and respect, concluding the statement with, “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”



Toth and Witherspoon in 2010

Their love story goes back to 2010. They made it public in March and were engaged by the end of the year. They said “I Do” in March 2011, and welcomed Tennessee in 2012.

A source told People they are “best of friends” and it was “an amicable decision.” “They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone,” the insider said.