Tom Brady is ready to give love a chance after Gisele Bündchen divorce

It seems Tom Brady is ready to date again following his divorce with Gisele Bündchen. The 45-year-old athlete is reportedly back on the market, and has even been going on some dates already, slowly getting back in the game.

A close source to the sportsman revealed to PageSix that he is currently “dating around,” after his 13-year marriage with the supermodel. “He’s shopping,” the insider added, explaining that “he is out and about.”

And while Tom is apparently ready to start a new chapter in his life, Gisele has been focused on her work and family life, with a different source revealing to Us Weekly that she is not ready to get into a new relationship.

“When she was in Brazil, friends tried to introduce her to a few men, but it didn’t feel right,” the source said to the publication. “She’s been focusing on herself, diet, fitness, her brands and her kids.”

Loading the player...

She recently denied online rumors indicating that she was dating Tom’s friend, billionaire Jeffrey Soffer. “I have zero relationship with him in any way,” she said to Vanity Fair. “They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money – it’s ridiculous,” adding that he is “Tom’s friend, not my friend.”

The former couple remain friendly following the divorce, and the model says she will always be rooting for him. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”