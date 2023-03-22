Tom Brady says it’s time for him to watch his kid’s games now that he’s retired

Tom Brady is ready to be the one sitting in the bleachers. The retired Buccaneers star recently held an “unofficial retirement party,” in Tampa, Florida where he opened up about life after football.



Brady’s party ﻿was hosted by Brady’s NFT company Autograph. According to PEOPLE, the 45-year-old said his focus is his children. “There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children,” he said.



Brady is a father of 3 sharing, Vivian Lake, 10, and Benjamin Rein, 13, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. He shares John “Jack” Edward, 15, with ex-Bridget Moynahan. “They have watched enough of their dad’s games, and it’s time for me to watch their games,” he said.



Jack is following in his dad’s footsteps and is a high school football player. Just like dad, he’s a quarterback. On the October 3 episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, he said he loves watching him play quarterback, “because I think there are very few things in life that I could probably help him with.”

“I don’t have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He’s way smarter. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback,” he continued.

On November 12, Brady, who said he will no longer be posting thirst traps, shared a photo of Jack running with the ball, captioning it, “My Inspiration.” Bündchen helped raise Jack as her own, and she left heart emojis in the comments.







The former football later is also navigating life as a single man following his divorce from Bündchen.

Bündchen sparked dating rumors with her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente after they were photographed several times in Costa Rica. She has also been linked﻿ to billionaire Jeffrey Soffer after reports started making their rounds this week.



However, a source told Us Weekly she is not ready to date anyone yet. She also seemingly responded to the rumors on Instagram with the caption “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.”

