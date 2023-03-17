Gisele Bündchen prioritizing her family after divorce: ‘Not ready to date again’

Gisele Bündchen is focusing on herself following her controversial divorce with Tom Brady. The supermodel, who was recently rumored to have a new love interest, seems to be prioritizing quality time with her kids and her professional career.

The 43-year-old model has been spotted working on fashion campaigns and photo shoots in Miami and Brazil. Gisele and her children, 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian, have been vacationing as a family in Costa Rica and Brazil, and have even taken time to go on a recent birthday trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

©Gisele Bündchen





A close source to the model revealed to Us Weekly that there have been some potential suitors, but she is not really looking to date anyone at the moment. “When she was in Brazil, friends tried to introduce her to a few men, but it didn’t feel right,” the source said. “She’s been focusing on herself, diet, fitness, her brands and her kids.”

It was also revealed that Gisele “wants to spend the summer with the kids in Brazil,” and while she might be ready to date again in the future, she is now making her family and career a priority. The statement from the insider comes after The Daily Mail reported that Gisele was secretly seeing billionaire Jeffrey Soffer.

“Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer,” an insider said to the publication, indicating that the real estate developer and owner of Miami’s Fontainebleau hotel might be showing romantic interest in the model. “They’ve been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week,” the source said to the publication.