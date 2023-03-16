Gisele Bündchen ‘has been seeing’ billionaire Jeffrey Soffer: Report

It seems Gisele Bündchen has been living her best life following her controversial divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel has been spotted spending quality time with her kids, working on some new exciting projects, and making time for some of her longtime friends, including billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, who is known to be a friend of the retired NFL star.

It was recently reported by The Daily Mail, that the model is ready to date again. And while many think that the model is giving love a chance with her jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, as the pair have been photographed together in Costa Rica, a close source to Gisele has revealed that there is someone else she is interested in.

“Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer,” an insider said to the Daily Mail, indicating that the real estate developer and owner of Miami’s Fontainebleau hotel might be showing romantic interest in the model. “They’ve been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week,” the source said to the publication.

It was also reported that the Billionaire and the athlete first became friends in 2020 when the former couple purchased land to build their home, next to Soffer’s mansion in Miami. Brady became fast friends with Soffer, and was seen hanging out with him multiple times, most recently in late January, in company of other friends, including David Beckham.

©GettyImages



Elle McPherson and Jeffrey Soffer

The rumored romance has yet to be confirmed, however it is no secret that Gisele continues to live her life in Miami with her children, with Soffer living very close to her. The businessman, who is worth an estimated of $2.2 billion was previously married to supermodel Elle Macpherson.