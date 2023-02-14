Tom Brady will not be posting more ‘thirst traps’ soon: Here’s why

Tom Brady has decided to cut back on the thirst traps following the online reaction to his most recent mirror selfie. The NFL star shared a photo wearing nothing but his underwear, causing fans to go crazy and making him feel confused, as he couldn’t understand some of the slang that was being used in the comments.

The 45-year-old athlete revealed that he had no idea what a “thirst trap” was, after he was asked about the situation during his SiriusXM radio show Let’s Go. “That’s, I think, millennial verbiage,” Brady said. “I actually even had to look that up so I didn’t even quite know what that meant, but just thought it was a good picture with some underwear. Nothing more than that.”

He went on to promote his underwear brand, however said he would not be posing for thirst traps anytime soon. “It’s Valentine’s Day. Go buy some. BradyBrand.com. Get your favorite underwear. They’re actually amazing. I’m wearing ’em right now and I promise not to share too many more of those photos,” he confessed.

Brady said he was glad he didn’t have to see his teammates in person after posting the photo. “It is a little easier to do when you don’t have to walk into a locker room the next day,” he added. “Because if I did that and walked in the locker room, I’d have gotten a lot of s---. It’s nice when I’m away that I only hear from a few of the people that like to give me s---.”